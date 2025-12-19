Baytown police shooting: Suspect killed, mother of his kids found dead inside

The Brief A suspect armed with a knife was shot and killed by Baytown police officers responding to a family disturbance call after not complying with verbal commands. Police found a woman, now known to be the mother of the suspect's children, dead inside the apartment. Two kids were found inside the apartment when police conducted a search and removed from the apartment.



A deadly officer-involved shooting is being investigated by the Baytown Police Department after one man was shot, and a woman was found dead inside the home.

Mother found after deadly officer-involved shooting

What we know:

Around 4 a.m. on Friday, police received a family disturbance call at an apartment complex on Garth Road near Rollingbrook Drive.

When they arrived, Baytown PD reports officers were met by a man who was armed with a knife. The man did not comply with verbal commands given by the police and advanced towards them.

According to authorities, the officers shot their guns at the man to stop the threat. The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.

While searching the apartment, a woman was found dead inside and officers learned she was the mother of the suspect's two children.

Those two kids were found inside the apartment, says Baytown PD. They were taken by officers and given assistance.

No officers were injured during the incident.

What we don't know:

It is unclear how the woman died at this time.

Police have not reported what will happen to the two kids.