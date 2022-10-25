Every person likes to feel safe, but a recent study claimed Texas is one of the least safe cities in the U.S.

The study was conducted by WalletHub, which looked at several key safety indicators ranging from assaults, unemployment and vaccinations.

Its findings showed Texas to be the 4th least safe city in the country between Arkansas and Alabama. Vermont took home the title as the safest city, while Louisiana ranked very last.

