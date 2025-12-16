The Brief A suspect was taken into custody after a chase ended in southeast Houston. Police say he was driving a stolen car. He allegedly ran into a stranger's house but came back out and was taken into custody.



A suspect is in custody after leading officers on a chase in a stolen car and then running into a stranger’s home on Tuesday morning, Houston police say.

Police chase across Houston

Timeline:

The incident began on the northeast side of Houston around 7 a.m. Police say officers responded to a call about a man who had been threatened with a 2X4 before his vehicle was stolen at a gas station near US-59 and Crosstimbers.

Officers started searching the area for the vehicle. They found it and gave chase, but lost sight of it twice, police say.

The third time officers located the vehicle, it was on the southeast side of town.

An SUV could be seen fleeing from multiple patrol vehicles on SkyFOX.

Police say an officer used a PIT maneuver to stop the vehicle. The chase came to a stop on Long Drive near Cullinan Park in the Gulfcrest neighborhood. The suspect got out of the vehicle and ran from officers towards a business in the area and was able to escape into the residential area.

Police say the suspect ended up running into a stranger’s home but came out a short time later and was taken into custody.

Suspect in custody

What we know:

Police say the suspect has an outstanding warrant for aggravated robbery in Randall County and a Texas parole warrant. They say he is facing other charges for the incident on Tuesday.

What we don't know:

The suspect’s identity will not be released until charges are filed.