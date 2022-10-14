How safe is Texas regarding COVID-19? New study may surprise you

While the COVID-19 pandemic impacted our entire world, things are finally slowing down, some states have gotten safer than others with respect to transmission and getting people vaccinated.

In fact, a recent study from WalletHub ranked Texas among the top 10 safest states during COVID-19. Their findings showed Texas to be 8th when it came to death rates and 7th for level of community transmission.

Texas was ranked right in front of Nevada, but outranked by Maryland. Alaska and Florida, meanwhile, took the title of the safest states during COVID-19.

