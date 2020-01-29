Passenger jet carrying U.S. citizens from Wuhan arrives at March Air Reserve Base
A jet airliner carrying a reported 201 American evacuees from Wuhan, China landed at March Air Reserve Base in Riverside County Wednesday morning.
CDC reports 1st case of person-to-person spread of coronavirus in Illinois
The latest case - the sixth in the country - is the husband of a Chicago woman who got sick from the virus after she returned from the epicenter of an outbreak in China.
Coronavirus by the numbers: 7,800 worldwide infected
A viral outbreak that began in China has infected more than 7,800 people.
CDC to screen for coronavirus at Bush Airport
Houston's mayor Sylvester Turner held a press conference Wednesday alerting people about the new screenings the CDC will soon be conducting on travelers to try to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus. Mayor Turner said he did not have information yet on when the screenings would begin or what they would entail.
Changes coming to Bush Intercontinental Airport to prevent spread of coronavirus
The number of novel coronavirus cases continues to grow daily in China and changes are coming to Bush Intercontinental Airport to help prevent the spread in Houston.
Bush Intercontinental named 1 of 20 airports to screen travelers coming from China
In the U.S., at least five people have been diagnosed with Coronavirus. Now the CDC is taking precautionary action by screening travelers from China at 20 different U.S. airports, including Bush Intercontinental.