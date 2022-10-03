Texans seem divided on how to keep schools safe, survey finds

A new poll finds broad support for making Texas schools safe, but respondents were divided about how to make that happen.

Researchers at the University of Houston and Texas Southern University presented nine proposed policies and asked participants what impact they believe those policies would have.

Their findings showed that 76 percent of participants support increasing mental health access for students. Meanwhile, almost half believe having armed teachers will make schools safer.

"At least three-fourths of the survey’s participants supported two of the survey’s nine proposals: Increasing mental health support for students drew support from 76% of respondents, and increasing school drills for active-threat situations was supported by 75%," said Hobby School senior research fellow and Rice University professor Mark P. Jones in a statement.

Read the full report below.