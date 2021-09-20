Suspect who shot, killed Houston police officer identified as wanted fugitive

article

FOX 26 has confirmed the identity of the suspect who was shot and killed during an exchange of gunfire with Houston police officers on Monday morning.

The suspect has been identified as Deon Ledet.

Ledet, 30, has a rap sheet with seven prior felony convictions, including two aggravated assaults with a deadly weapon and three evading arrest.

In November 2020, he faced felony charges for possession with intent to deliver and one for possession and bond is set at more than $60,000.

Then, Ledet goes to court where the judge lowered the bond to $20,000. The next day he walked out of jail.

Ledet had also been ordered to go to pretrial services and to get a monitoring device by November 30.

But in December, Ledet failed to show up to court. By January 2021, he became a wanted fugitive.

The warrants the two Houston police officers were serving Monday morning were two bond forfeitures.