Funeral service for HPD Senior Officer William "Bill" Jeffrey to be held Monday

The funeral service for Houston Police Department Senior Officer William "Bill" Jeffrey, who was killed in the line of duty last week, will be held on Monday.

On Monday morning, HPD escorted Sr. Officer Jeffery’s casket from the Klein Funeral Home in Tomball to Grace Church Houston.

The service will be held at 10 a.m. at the church on the Gulf Freeway.

Due to COVID-19 protocols, seating is limited, but the public is welcome to attend. Family, friends, HPD staff, and those who knew Officer Jeffrey will be seated first.

Following the funeral service, full police honors will be rendered outside the church.

FOX 26 Houston will livestream the service and the rendering of honors on our website and social media platforms.

Burial services will likely remain private.

