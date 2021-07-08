Teen shot in the head while traveling home from Astros game dies, father says

article

The teen who was tragically shot while traveling home from a Houston Astros game on Tuesday has died, according to his father.

Investigators say the shooting occurred near McCarty Street and the East Freeway around 11 p.m., but the incident began on Chartres Street.



The 17-year-old victim was one of two passengers in a pickup truck driven by his father. Police say the father was driving on Chartres Street when he and the suspect exchanged hand gestures.

Police say the suspect followed the father’s pickup truck onto the East Freeway and then onto McCarty Street. That’s where, authorities say, the suspect fired several shots into the truck. The teen in the pickup truck was shot in the head.



The father reported that he drove to an area near Highway 59 and McGowen Street and called 911.



The Houston Police Department released surveillance photos of a suspect’s vehicle and asked for the public's help finding the person responsible.

HPD homicide detectives obtained this surveillance photos of the suspect vehicle,. (Photo: Houston Police Department)

Police say the suspect vehicle is believed to be a white Buick, four-door sedan with a sunroof, driven by a black male suspect.

Anyone with information on the suspect or the wanted vehicle is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.