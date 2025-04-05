Montgomery County: Two young people shot, one killed in Cleveland area, officials say
CLEVELAND, TEXAS - Montgomery County officials are investigating a deadly shooting that happened in Cleveland on Friday night.
Cleveland, Texas shooting
What we know:
According to the county sheriff's office, deputies were dispatched to Angus Court shortly before 8:30 p.m. on Friday.
When they arrived on the scene, they said they found a 19-year-old male and a 19-year-old female who had been shot.
The male victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The female was taken to a hospital.
What we don't know:
No victims, suspects, or motives for the shooting have been identified at this time.
There is no information regarding the female victim's condition.
Information wanted
What you can do:
Anyone with information about this shooting can call the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office Major Crime Unit (936-760-5876) and mention case number 25A099744.
The Source: Montgomery County Sheriff's Office.