Montgomery County: Two young people shot, one killed in Cleveland area, officials say

By
Published  April 5, 2025 6:48pm CDT
Crime and Public Safety
CLEVELAND, TEXAS - Montgomery County officials are investigating a deadly shooting that happened in Cleveland on Friday night.

Cleveland, Texas shooting

What we know:

According to the county sheriff's office, deputies were dispatched to Angus Court shortly before 8:30 p.m. on Friday.

When they arrived on the scene, they said they found a 19-year-old male and a 19-year-old female who had been shot.

The male victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The female was taken to a hospital.

What we don't know:

No victims, suspects, or motives for the shooting have been identified at this time.

There is no information regarding the female victim's condition.

Information wanted

What you can do:

Anyone with information about this shooting can call the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office Major Crime Unit (936-760-5876) and mention case number 25A099744.

The Source: Montgomery County Sheriff's Office.

