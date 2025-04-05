Montgomery County: Two young people shot, one killed in Cleveland area, officials say

The Brief Two 19-year-olds were found shot on Angus Court on Friday night. One male victim died at the scene. Anyone with information should call the county sheriff's office and mention case number 25A099744.



Montgomery County officials are investigating a deadly shooting that happened in Cleveland on Friday night.

Cleveland, Texas shooting

What we know:

According to the county sheriff's office, deputies were dispatched to Angus Court shortly before 8:30 p.m. on Friday.

When they arrived on the scene, they said they found a 19-year-old male and a 19-year-old female who had been shot.

The male victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The female was taken to a hospital.

What we don't know:

No victims, suspects, or motives for the shooting have been identified at this time.

There is no information regarding the female victim's condition.

Information wanted

What you can do:

Anyone with information about this shooting can call the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office Major Crime Unit (936-760-5876) and mention case number 25A099744.