Houston Food Bank answers demands as food insecurity is on the rise

The Brief The Houston Food Bank has the largest distribution of any food bank in the country. Local needs are climbing at an alarming rate as food insecurity is on the rise. Volunteers and donations are always needed.



As the largest Feeding America food bank in the nation by distribution, the Houston Food Bank serves as a vital lifeline across 18 Southeast Texas counties.

Operating through a robust network of 1,600 community partners, the organization provides access to 143 million nutritious meals annually.

What the food bank shows

By the numbers:

According to the latest Map the Meal Gap study, Texas continues to have the largest food-insecure population in the United States.

The study reports:

1 in 5 Texans are currently experiencing food insecurity.

1 in 4 children in Texas face food insecurity, a 22% increase compared to last year.

Feeding America's study reports more than 1 million people locally are impacted by food insecurity in the Houston Food Bank’s 18-county service area.

What is food insecurity?

Big picture view:

Food insecurity means a household lacks adequate access to enough nutritious and culturally relevant food to fuel a healthy lifestyle. Families are increasingly forced into impossible trade-offs: choosing between paying for rent, medical care, and prescriptions, or buying groceries. Many are forced to skip meals or buy cheaper, less nutritious options that compromise their long-term health.

Local perspective:

"About 5,000 children go hungry a day in our area, that’s a lot but when you compare it to the size of the population, it’s small, but it’s just very tragic," says Brian Greene, the President and CEO of the Houston Food Bank. "Overwhelmingly when there’s hunger in the household, it’s the parents who are going hungry and not the kids, but we don’t want anyone to go hungry."

Solutions and programs

What you can do:

Meeting this historic demand requires collective action. There are four primary ways you can get involved:

Volunteer: The food bank is aiming for 100,000 volunteers in 2026 ! Generous hands are urgently needed to sort, box, and prepare meals. Shifts are open to individuals, families, and corporate or networking teams.

Monetary Donations: Financial contributions stretch far— every $1 donated provides 3 meals to the community.

Food Donations: Contributions from industry partners and community-led food drives are vital to keeping pantries stocked.

Advocacy: Use your voice to shape policies that improve economic stability and address the root causes of hunger by visiting the Advocacy Action Center.

Need Assistance?

If you or someone you know is struggling to put food on the table, you are not alone. Visit HoustonFoodBank.org to use their food locator map, explore assistance programs, or sign up for a volunteer shift.