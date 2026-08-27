Houston weather: Scattered showers Thursday, rain chances Friday

The Brief Morning rain, then scattered PM storms Rain chances continue Friday Hot weekend ahead



After days of continues, triple-digit heat, we'll have a bit of relief as scattered storms move through parts of Houston.

Showers with less intense heat

After some morning rain moved through parts of the area, expect a steamy break this afternoon, followed by scattered showers and storms. Highs will still reach the upper 90s in many spots, but a few late day storms could bring a cooldown.

Friday and the weekend

Widely scattered storms are possible Friday. The weekend turns hotter with lower chances for showers and highs in the upper 90s inland. Heat index values could rise above 105°.

Atlantic low to watch

A tropical low west-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands could briefly become a tropical depression or storm. Conditions should become less favorable this weekend, and it is not a threat to Texas.