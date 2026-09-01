The Brief Tropical Storm Edouard is bringing heavy rain to portions of Southeast Texas. Some school districts are canceling classes on Wednesday.



Tropical Storm Edouard is bringing heavy rain and gusty winds to portions of the Houston area and Southeast Texas.

In response, some school districts are canceling classes on Wednesday. We are updating this list as they come in.

MORE: Tropical Storm Edouard tracker: Houston impacts, path, forecasts

Conroe ISD

Following a meeting with the National Weather Service and Montgomery County Emergency Management, the latest forecast indicates Tropical Storm Edouard is strengthening and is expected to move farther into our area this evening and directly impact our school district.

As a result, Conroe ISD will be closed on Wednesday, September 2. All schools and district offices will be closed, and all after-school activities are canceled.

We understand that weather conditions and individual circumstances can vary widely across our community. Conroe ISD spans 348 square miles, and while some areas may see relatively minor impacts, others may experience heavy rainfall, flooding, power outages, or hazardous road conditions. We must also consider that many of our bus drivers, teachers, and employees commute from areas that may be more heavily affected.

We know closing schools can create challenges for our families and employees, and we do not make this decision lightly. We appreciate your understanding as we make the best decision we can for the safety of our entire Conroe ISD community.

We will continue to monitor conditions and provide an update on school operations Thursday, September 3, as soon as more information is available. Please stay safe!

Goodrich ISD (delayed)

Due to the potential for inclement weather, Goodrich ISD will operate on a two-hour delay tomorrow, Wednesday, September 2, 2026. Classes will begin at 10:00 a.m.

We will continue to monitor weather conditions and provide updates as needed.

Willis ISD

Willis ISD will be closed on Wednesday, September 2, 2026, due to the forecast impact of Tropical Storm Edouard.

We are in communication with the National Weather Service and the Montgomery County Office of Emergency Management, and based on the latest information, the forecast calls for significant rainfall with the potential for flash flooding in areas that receive the heaviest downpours. We understand that closing school creates a disruption for households across our community, and this decision is not being made lightly. At the same time, we believe making this decision proactively is the best way to help keep our entire Wildkat Family safe, including giving our student-drivers, parents, and staff the opportunity to stay off the roads during potentially hazardous conditions, particularly during the early morning hours when it will still be dark.

Please continue to monitor the weather, use caution, and take care of one another. Stay safe and dry, Wildkat Family!