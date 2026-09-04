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WATCH: ‘Dead’ deer scares Texas deputy in viral video

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FOX Local
News
Published September 4, 2026 10:09 AM CDT
Published September 4, 2026 10:09 AM CDT
'Dead' deer scares Texas deputy
'Dead' deer scares Texas deputy

'Dead' deer scares Texas deputy

A deer was just playing possum when it suddenly sprang to life and scared a deputy in Trinity County, Texas.

The Brief

    • A deer that was playing possum scared a deputy in Trinity County.
    • The deputy lets out a scream and dashes for his cruiser when the deer springs back to life.
    • "The deer is fine," said Trinity County Sheriff Woody Wallace.

GROVETON, Texas - Sometimes, even the bravest of us can get scared half to death.

What happened:

Video posted on social media by Trinity County Sheriff Woody Wallace opened with one of his deputies examining what he thought was a "dead" deer on the side of a road. 

The deer suddenly springs to life and frightens the deputy, who screams and dashes for his cruiser.

"Okay, we’re good," the deputy said as he laughed at the situation.

In a later social media post, Wallace said the deer was fine.

What they're saying:

"Instead of a citation, the ‘suspect’ made a four-legged getaway and vanished into the East Texas woods," Wallace wrote.

The video has been viewed more than 10 million times, according to Wallace.

The Source: Information in this story came from Storyful and social media.

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