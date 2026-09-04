WATCH: ‘Dead’ deer scares Texas deputy in viral video

The Brief A deer that was playing possum scared a deputy in Trinity County. The deputy lets out a scream and dashes for his cruiser when the deer springs back to life. "The deer is fine," said Trinity County Sheriff Woody Wallace.



Sometimes, even the bravest of us can get scared half to death.

What happened:

Video posted on social media by Trinity County Sheriff Woody Wallace opened with one of his deputies examining what he thought was a "dead" deer on the side of a road.

The deer suddenly springs to life and frightens the deputy, who screams and dashes for his cruiser.

"Okay, we’re good," the deputy said as he laughed at the situation.

In a later social media post, Wallace said the deer was fine.

What they're saying:

"Instead of a citation, the ‘suspect’ made a four-legged getaway and vanished into the East Texas woods," Wallace wrote.

The video has been viewed more than 10 million times, according to Wallace.