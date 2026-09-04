WATCH: ‘Dead’ deer scares Texas deputy in viral video
GROVETON, Texas - Sometimes, even the bravest of us can get scared half to death.
What happened:
Video posted on social media by Trinity County Sheriff Woody Wallace opened with one of his deputies examining what he thought was a "dead" deer on the side of a road.
The deer suddenly springs to life and frightens the deputy, who screams and dashes for his cruiser.
"Okay, we’re good," the deputy said as he laughed at the situation.
In a later social media post, Wallace said the deer was fine.
What they're saying:
"Instead of a citation, the ‘suspect’ made a four-legged getaway and vanished into the East Texas woods," Wallace wrote.
The video has been viewed more than 10 million times, according to Wallace.
The Source: Information in this story came from Storyful and social media.