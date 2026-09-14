Ella Boulevard crash: Teen dead, 3 hospitalized after police chase ends in rollover crash

The Brief One juvenile is dead, and three others are hospitalized after a high-speed police chase following a parking lot takeover ended in a rollover crash on Ella Boulevard. Authorities believe a total of five juveniles were in the vehicle, including one person who fled the crash scene on foot. Investigators say they found firearms inside the vehicle.



A late-night chase ended in a deadly rollover crash that left one dead and multiple people hospitalized after officials were originally called about a parking lot takeover, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

Deadly crash after police chase

What we know:

Captain Eric Albers with the Vehicular Crimes Division reports deputies were called around 11:05 p.m. to a parking lot take over near Veterans Memorial Drive and FM 1960.

A vehicle was allegedly doing donuts in the parking lot while accelerating at a high rate of speed while people inside were sitting on the doors.

Officials say a sheriff's office patrol unit arrived in the parking lot where they found the vehicles. The unit tried to do a traffic stop on one of the vehicles but the driver fled.

The vehicle went eastbound on FM 1960 before heading south on Ella Boulevard. During the chase, the driver turned off the vehicle's headlights, Capt. Albers said. The driver failed to stay in a single lane and, most likely, didn't see the curb.

Deputies report the vehicle struck a curb in the median, causing the driver to lose control at a high rate of speed. The car flipped onto its roof and side before coming to a rest on its wheels.

It is believed there were five juveniles in the vehicle. Emergency crews pronounced one juvenile, believed to be 15 or 16 years old, dead at the scene. Three other juveniles were taken to a local hospital. Capt. Albers said they think one person left the scene on foot. Their condition is unknown.

Deputies also recovered firearms from inside the vehicle.

Capt. Albers reports that because deputies were actively pursuing the vehicle at the time of the crash without losing sight of it, the incident is officially classified as an in-custody death.

The investigation is ongoing to try to identify the driver of the vehicle.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not yet identified who was driving the vehicle at the time of the crash.

The ages of the passengers in the vehicle have not been released.