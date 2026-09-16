Westfield fire chief shares personal story of giving back during Hispanic Heritage Month

The Brief FOX 26 is spotlighting Westfield Fire Chief Adrian Dillehay for Hispanic Heritage Month to highlight his impact on Northeast Harris County. Chief Dillehay credits the Westfield Fire Department with saving his life by providing direction when he was growing up in East Aldine without a clear path. Now leading the department, he uses his position to inspire local youth and challenge negative stereotypes about his hardworking, blue-collar community.



In celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, FOX 26 is spotlighting local figures making a profound impact across the Houston area. In Northeast Harris County, one leader’s journey shows how deep roots can shape a life of service.

Deep roots in East Aldine

The backstory:

Standing at the intersection of Bentley and Mooney, Chief Adrian Dillehay looks out over a neighborhood that shaped who he is today.

"We're currently in East Aldine, in northeast Harris County," Chief Dillehay said. "Back in the 1900s, this was a farmland. It was a farmland area—a lot of hardworking folks. And it kind of still stands as that today."

For Dillehay, the connection to these streets isn't just professional; it's deeply personal. Pointing to a tattoo on his arm, he shares the emotional story behind the ink.

"My grandmother's house was right here on Mooney," Dillehay said. "There's a lot of emotional ties here, a lot of family ties."

‘This fire department saved my life’

What they're saying:

Growing up without a clear path forward, Dillehay says he found purpose when he walked through the doors of the local station as a young man.

"To be honest—not to say too much—this fire department essentially saved my life," Dillehay said. "I was growing up in the neighborhood where I didn't have a lot of direction. I joined the Westfield Fire Department, and today, I am the fire chief of it."

Representing the next generation

Dig deeper:

As a Hispanic leader in a diverse region like Houston, Chief Dillehay embraces the responsibility of being someone young people can look up to.

"Growing up as a young man, whether you want to or not, you want to look at someone that's a reflection of you," Dillehay said. "It's very important that the youth in this neighborhood—and around the nation—see folks like me and you in these positions, to let them know: 'Hey, we come from similar environments, and you can make it too.'"

He also stresses the importance of honoring those who paved the way.

"You want to pay homage to those who came before you, who went through the struggles and fought for the rights so that I could stand here as fire chief today."

Changing the narrative

What's next:

Despite the challenges faced by blue-collar neighborhoods, Dillehay is determined to uplift East Aldine and challenge harmful stereotypes.

"I often feel that communities like this get stereotyped in a negative way," Dillehay said. "One incident or a small group of people who aren't doing right does not speak for all of us who are trying to uplift the community."

He hopes the public sees the true heart of the neighborhood he serves every day.

"It takes a village," Dillehay said. "I just want to say to the general public—there are a lot of good, hardworking people here."