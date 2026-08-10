The Brief A man was found dead in Brays Bayou near I-45 in southeast Houston. The man has not been identified at this time. The medical examiner will determine when and how he died.



A man was found dead in a southeast Houston bayou on Monday morning.

What we know:

Police say the incident was initially reported as a drowning in Brays Bayou near the I-45 Gulf Freeway.

Officers who responded to the scene did locate a man dead in the water.

Homicide detectives and a dive team responded to the scene.

Police and witnesses say it appears the man had been in the water for some time. Police also noted that there were no apparent external injuries.

What we don't know:

The medical examiner will determine how and when the man died. He has not been identified at this time.