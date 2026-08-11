League City Councilmembers unanimously vote to allow voters to decide on Flock camera use in November

The Brief Voters in League City will decide whether or not Flock cameras will be allowed to be used within the city limits by the police department. In the 7-0 vote by council, the item will appear before League City voters in November.



Voters in League City will decide whether or not Flock cameras will be allowed to be used within the city limits by the police department. That's following a unanimous vote during a meeting on Tuesday in League City.

League City Council votes to put Flock camera use by police department before voters

What we know:

In the 7-0 vote by council, the item will appear before League City voters in November.

According to the proposed ordinance language, which will be put before the voters, would say,

"An ordinance of the City of League City, Texas, ordering a special election to be held on Tuesday, November 3, 2026, concurrently with the city's general election, for the purpose of submitting a proposition to the qualified voters of the city regarding the League City Police Department's continued use of automated license plate reader cameras; adopting an election order; providing for the conduct and notice of the election; and providing an open meetings clause."

Dig deeper:

According to the city's website, the proposition, which would be titled "City of League City Proposition A", "Should the League City Police Department continue using automated license plate reader cameras at fixed locations on public roadways for law enforcement purposes?"