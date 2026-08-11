Shepherd Park Terrace neighbor raises traffic safety concerns for student runners at nearby high school

The Brief A Shepherd Park Terrace resident says drivers regularly run stop signs in the neighborhood, creating a safety concern for people walking and running in the area. The neighbor says he has witnessed close calls involving St. Pius X cross-country runners, while the school says it has not received reports from its athletes or coaches. HPD says the area is within its jurisdiction and encourages residents to report ongoing traffic concerns and repeat offenders.



A Shepherd Park Terrace resident is calling for drivers to slow down and obey stop signs after he says he has witnessed years of dangerous driving in his neighborhood.

What they're saying:

Mason Courtney says he walks his dogs through the neighborhood every morning and regularly sees drivers roll through or completely run stop signs.

Courtney says his concerns have grown because students from nearby St. Pius X High School also use the neighborhood streets for morning cross-country practices.

He says he has witnessed several close calls involving runners and vehicles. His concern is that the next encounter could be much worse.

Courtney says he wants more attention on the area before someone gets seriously hurt.

FOX 26 went to Shepherd Park Terrace Tuesday to see the concerns firsthand.

FOX 26 Reporter Leslie DelasBour, a St. Pius X alumna Class of 2015 and former cross-country runner who is familiar with the route, ran through part of the neighborhood and observed vehicles traveling through the same streets used by runners and pedestrians, something she experienced while on the team.

WHAT ST. PIUS X IS SAYING

St. Pius X says it appreciates neighbors who are looking out for its students and takes any concerns involving their safety seriously.

"We appreciate any concerns about safety in the neighborhood. We take those concerns seriously, and student safety is always our priority," the school said.

The school says its cross-country runners are supervised throughout their morning practices. The head coach rides alongside the team on a bike, while an assistant coach either runs with the students or follows on a bike.

Coaches also help direct students at intersections and along the route.

"As with any activity that takes place around roadways, we want our students to be mindful of traffic and aware of their surroundings. Our coaches are there with them and actively supervise the group," the school said.

St. Pius X says preseason practices are currently taking place at 7 a.m. Beginning next week, the team will return to its regular 6 a.m. practice schedule.

The school also says it has not received reports from its athletes, coaches or athletics staff about reckless drivers during morning practices in the surrounding neighborhood.

Around campus itself, St. Pius X says its Facilities and Security teams place speed bumps near campus entrances during arrival and dismissal to help control vehicle speeds.

School officials say they are grateful to be surrounded by neighbors who care about the students and encourage residents to continue communicating concerns with the school.

"We’re fortunate to be part of a supportive neighborhood and community. We appreciate our neighbors looking out for our students, and we want to be good neighbors in return," the school said.

WHAT LAW ENFORCEMENT IS SAYING

FOX 26 reached out to both the Harris County Precinct 1 Constable’s Office and Houston police about who responds to the area.

The Precinct 1 Constable’s Office says Shepherd Park Terrace falls within HPD’s jurisdiction, although constable deputies can assist in the area when needed.

HPD confirmed it has jurisdiction and reminded drivers that they are required to follow traffic laws, including coming to a stop at stop signs.

Residents who notice ongoing traffic or roadway concerns can report them through Houston 311.

HPD also says residents who repeatedly see the same drivers or vehicles violating traffic laws can contact the police station serving their neighborhood and provide information about what they are seeing.

Courtney says his goal is that he simply wants drivers traveling through Shepherd Park Terrace to pay attention and obey the rules of the road before a close call becomes something more serious.