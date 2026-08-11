Decomposed body found near N. Eldridge, Addicks Reservoir by bicyclist

The Brief A bicyclist called 911 to report a decomposed body under a bridge near North Eldridge Parkway and Addicks Reservoir. Due to the decomposition, the gender and age are unknown.



A decomposed body was found near the Addicks Reservoir on Monday evening, according to the Houston Police Department.

Body found

Officials say they received the call around 6 p.m. from a bicyclist who reported the body under a bridge near North Eldridge Parkway and the Bayou Rifles - Addicks Range, just north of Katy Freeway.

The body was reportedly decomposed, so the gender or age is unknown at this time.

Houston police notified the medical examiner's office.