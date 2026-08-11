Decomposed body found near N. Eldridge, Addicks Reservoir by bicyclist
HOUSTON - A decomposed body was found near the Addicks Reservoir on Monday evening, according to the Houston Police Department.
Body found
Officials say they received the call around 6 p.m. from a bicyclist who reported the body under a bridge near North Eldridge Parkway and the Bayou Rifles - Addicks Range, just north of Katy Freeway.
The body was reportedly decomposed, so the gender or age is unknown at this time.
Houston police notified the medical examiner's office.
The Source: Information from this article was provided by Houston Police Department officials and Lt. Horelica.