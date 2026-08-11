Body found in retention pond near Memorial Hermann hospital in southeast Houston
HOUSTON - Houston police were called to the scene of a body found in water near a hospital in southeast Houston.
Body reported near hospital
What we know:
Around 10 a.m., police say a person called about a body in a retention pond on Astoria Boulevard near I-45 Gulf Freeway.
The location is near a Memorial Hermann Hospital building.
Houston Police Department state their homicide and dive team are responding to the scene.
What we don't know:
No other details have been released on the gender of the body.
The Source: Information provided by Houston Police Department officials.