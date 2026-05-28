75-year-old man arrested with $455K of cocaine and ketamine at Texas border

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The Brief CBP officers at the Laredo Port of Entry intercepted more than $455,000 worth of cocaine and ketamine hidden inside an SUV. A 75-year-old male U.S. citizen was arrested after a canine and imaging search uncovered 14 drug packages hidden in his vehicle. Homeland Security Investigations special agents have seized the vehicle and narcotics, and are leading the ongoing investigation.



U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Laredo Port of Entry intercepted a significant shipment of illicit narcotics, seizing more than $455,000 worth of cocaine and ketamine hidden inside a vehicle over the weekend.

Major drug seizure

What we know:

The seizure happened on Friday, May 22, at the Juarez-Lincoln Bridge. A CBP officer referred a 2011 Volvo XC60, driven by a 75-year-old male U.S. citizen, for a secondary inspection.

During the secondary examination, CBP officers utilized a canine unit and a non-intrusive imaging system to inspect the SUV. The search uncovered 14 packages hidden within the vehicle containing 32.84 pounds of alleged cocaine and 288.1 grams of alleged ketamine.

According to CBP officials, the combined street value of the confiscated narcotics is estimated at $455,882.

What they're saying:

"This seizure of cocaine and ketamine at the Laredo Port of Entry demonstrates our ongoing commitment to protecting our communities from dangerous drugs and illicit activity," said Alberto Flores, Port Director for the Laredo Port of Entry. "Our officers’ vigilance and dedication continue to play a critical role in safeguarding the border and preventing narcotics from reaching our streets."

CBP officers seized both the narcotics and the vehicle. The 75-year-old driver was arrested by Homeland Security Investigations special agents, who have taken over the ongoing investigation into the smuggling attempt.