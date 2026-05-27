West Houston crime: Authorities on scene of illegal gambling investigation, several arrests made

The Brief Numerous authorities are on the scene of an illegal gambling investigation, according to Houston police. Officials said they are at the intersection of Richmond Avenue and Westerland Drive. Several arrests have been made, police said.



Numerous authorities are on the scene of an illegal gambling investigation, according to Houston police.

Police on scene of illegal gambling investigation in West Houston

What we know:

Officials said they are at the intersection of Richmond Avenue and Westerland Drive.

Photo from the scene. (Source: Houston Police Department)

Police said Vice, Mid West and SWAT served a search warrant.

Several arrests have been made, police said.

What we don't know:

It's unclear at this time what the arrests were for.

This is a breaking news story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the very latest.