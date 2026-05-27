West Houston crime: Authorities on scene of illegal gambling investigation, several arrests made
HOUSTON - Numerous authorities are on the scene of an illegal gambling investigation, according to Houston police.
Police on scene of illegal gambling investigation in West Houston
What we know:
Officials said they are at the intersection of Richmond Avenue and Westerland Drive.
Photo from the scene. (Source: Houston Police Department)
Police said Vice, Mid West and SWAT served a search warrant.
Several arrests have been made, police said.
What we don't know:
It's unclear at this time what the arrests were for.
This is a breaking news story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the very latest.
The Source: Houston Police Department