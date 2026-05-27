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West Houston crime: Authorities on scene of illegal gambling investigation, several arrests made

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Published  May 27, 2026 8:55 PM CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 26 Houston

The Brief

    • Numerous authorities are on the scene of an illegal gambling investigation, according to Houston police. 
    • Officials said they are at the intersection of Richmond Avenue and Westerland Drive. 
    • Several arrests have been made, police said. 

HOUSTON - Numerous authorities are on the scene of an illegal gambling investigation, according to Houston police. 

Police on scene of illegal gambling investigation in West Houston

What we know:

Officials said they are at the intersection of Richmond Avenue and Westerland Drive. 

Photo from the scene. (Source: Houston Police Department)

Police said Vice, Mid West and SWAT served a search warrant. 

Several arrests have been made, police said. 

What we don't know:

It's unclear at this time what the arrests were for. 

This is a breaking news story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the very latest. 

The Source: Houston Police Department

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