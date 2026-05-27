Houston police search for man accused of performing lewd act at senior apartment complex

The Brief A woman says a half-naked man was caught on her security camera performing a lewd act outside her apartment. Houston police say they are investigating and still looking for the man. The incident happened at the Villas in the Pines senior community complex along Crosswinds Blvd.



Houston police say they are searching for a man who's accused of performing a lewd act at a senior community complex.

Houston crime: Authorities searching for man accused of performing lewd act

What we know:

Police say they received a call for public lewdness on May 23.

Pamela tells FOX 26 when she woke up from a nap, her security camera caught a half-naked man touching himself outside her apartment.

What they're saying:

"I saw a man exposing himself, pleasuring himself on my camera," said Pamela. "When I woke up, I looked on my camera and he was pleasuring himself."

This disturbing incident happened around 6 p.m. at the Villas in the Pines senior community complex along Crosswinds Boulevard. Pamela says she's upset and wants the man behind bars.

"I was livid. I'm mad. I'm not scared. I'm mad at this point. I want him caught," said Pamela. "I don't want to see that. I'm not going to stop until they catch him."

Pamela told FOX 26 she wants more security at the complex after this incident. FOX 26 reached out to the complex for comment on the story and is waiting to hear back.

What you can do:

She reported the incident to HPD. Police say officers arrived on scene and the man was already gone. Police say if anyone has information on this case, call Houston police.