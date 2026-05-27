DA's office wants 40-year-old career thief with almost 2 dozen felony theft charges held with no bond

The Brief Court records show Cody Boutte has been charged with 16 felony theft cases in Harris County and four more in Fort Bend and Brazoria counties since 2020. Investigators say Boutte repeatedly targeted big box retailers including Target, Costco and Best Buy, allegedly stealing expensive items such as vacuum cleaners. One Target employee told investigators Boutte may have stolen from the store more than 50 times. Harris County prosecutors are asking a judge to keep Boutte jailed without bond ahead of a June 18 hearing, calling him a persistent threat to the community despite the charges not involving violence.



A repeat felony theft suspect accused of stealing high-priced items from major retailers across the Houston area is now being held without bond as prosecutors push for an unusual detention request despite the charges being non-violent. Court records show Cody Boutte has faced 20 felony theft charges since 2020 and has served prison time three times.

Harris County prosecutors seek rare no-bond hold for repeat felony theft suspect

What they're saying:

Since 2020, Cody Boutte has been charged with felony theft 16 times in Harris County and four times in Fort Bend and Brazoria County.

He's also gone to prison three times.

Boutte's parole ended earlier this year, and in no time at all, the career thief was allegedly back at it.

According to court records, Boutte likes to steal from big box stores and takes expensive items, like vacuum cleaners.

"We're talking vacuum cleaners in Best Buy, Costco, Target," said Andy Kahan with Crime Stoppers. "One of the employees in Target told the investigators Boutte has stolen from Target over 50 times."

In a rare move, the DA's office is asking the 183rd to hold Boutte with no bond set even though he's not charged with a violent crime.

"This is great kudos to them for recognizing individuals, like Butte, are a menace and wreak havoc in the community," Kahan said.

What's next:

Butter is currently behind bars with no bond set.

The motion to keep him that way is expected to be heard on June 18.