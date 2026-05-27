Man sentenced to 30 years in deadly 2025 I-45 crash that killed mother, 9-year-old son

The Brief Brittany Munive, 33, and her 9-year-old son, DJ, were killed March 24, 2025, when prosecutors say a drunk driver crossed into oncoming traffic on I-45 and slammed head-on into the family’s SUV. Brittany’s husband survived the crash, while the couple’s 10-year-old daughter, Mila, suffered devastating injuries that left her paralyzed from the waist down. Michael Arguijo, whose blood alcohol concentration measured 0.137 — more than twice the legal limit — received stacked prison sentences totaling 30 years, a punishment that is not routinely imposed.



A judge sentenced Michael Arguijo to 30 years in prison for a drunken-driving crash that killed a mother and her young son and permanently injured the family’s daughter.

Man sentenced following deadly 2025 crash that killed mother, 9-year-old son

The backstory:

The March 24, 2025, crash happened along Interstate 45 as the Munive family drove home from Dallas after a weekend softball tournament. Their 10-year-old daughter, Mila, had just helped her team win a championship.

Investigators said the family was fewer than 20 miles from home when Arguijo, driving a red Ford F-150, crashed head-on into the family’s Mitsubishi SUV.

Photo from the scene in 2025

Brittany Munive, 33, and her 9-year-old son, DJ, were killed in the collision. Brittany’s husband survived with serious injuries. Mila also survived, but the crash left her paralyzed from the waist down.

During sentencing, prosecutors said Arguijo’s blood alcohol content was measured at 0.137.

By the numbers:

The judge sentenced Arguijo to 20 years in prison for the death of DJ and an additional 10 years for the intoxication manslaughter death of Brittany Munive. Those sentences were ordered to run consecutively, meaning Arguijo must serve one sentence after the other.

The judge also sentenced Arguijo to 20 years for injury to a child in connection with Mila’s injuries. That sentence will run concurrently with the others.