Richmond man sentenced to 65 years behind bars for 2022 fatal shooting in Fort Bend County

The Brief Devonte Dejon Howard, 31, was convicted of murder last week in Fort Bend County. Prosecutors said Howard shot coworker Miguel Granados Jr. multiple times while the two were repairing a fence in Richmond in April 2022. A jury sentenced Howard to 65 years in prison; he must serve at least half the sentence before becoming eligible for parole.



A Fort Bend County jury has convicted a Richmond man in the 2022 killing of a coworker and sentenced him to decades behind bars, according to a release.

Richmond man sentenced for 2022 fatal shooting in Fort Bend County

What we know:

Devonte Dejon Howard, 31, was found guilty of murder last week for the fatal shooting of 38-year-old Miguel Granados Jr. The jury later sentenced Howard to 65 years in prison.

Devonte Howard (Source: Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office)

According to prosecutors, the shooting happened on April 20, 2022, while Granados and Howard were repairing a fence in the backyard of a Richmond-area home. Evidence presented during trial showed Howard shot Granados multiple times before fleeing the scene. Granados died at the scene from his injuries.

Authorities said Howard later turned himself in to investigators and directed detectives to the location of the murder weapon.

What they're saying:

"A jury of 12 Fort Bend County citizens heard details of Devonte Howard’s actions and returned a verdict of justice for the family of Miguel Granados Jr.," lead prosecutor Janie Korah said in a statement. "Their verdict helps keep our residents safe and protects our communities."

Fort Bend County District Attorney Brian M. Middleton praised prosecutors, law enforcement officers and jurors following the conviction.

"Two murder convictions a week apart – a life sentence and a 65-year sentence," Middleton said. "My prosecutors and staff work tirelessly to achieve justice alongside the dedicated law enforcement officers who respond to the call for help and seek out the truth."

Middleton also thanked jurors for their service during difficult criminal trials.

"And I am grateful for the citizens of our county who sit in the jury box day after day, hearing some of the most horrible things they will ever hear, and seeing that justice is done," he said. "We are stronger together."

Assistant District Attorneys Janie Korah and Michelle Anderson prosecuted the case in the 502nd District Court before Judge Mark H. Hanna.

Under Texas law, murder is a first-degree felony punishable by five to 99 years or life in prison, along with a possible fine of up to $10,000. Howard will be required to serve at least half of his sentence before becoming eligible for parole.