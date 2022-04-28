Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office deputies arrest Richmond man wanted for murder
FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas - The Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office have arrested a Richmond man and charged with murder following a shooting on Wednesday.
27-year-old Devonte Howard was arrested.
Officials said deputies were called out to the 18000 block of Oakloch Court in Richmond where a victim was shot to death.
Authorities said the victim was later identified as 38-year-old Miguel Angel Granados Jr.
An investigation revealed Howard and Granados were working together on a fence when Howard pulled out a firearm, shooting and killing Granados, authorities said.
Also, during the investigation, detectives coordinated Howard's surrender outside a relative's residence without incident.
Howard was later booked into the Fort Bend County Jail on a $500,000 bond.