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Houston shooting: 2 people shot on Cardiff Road, authorities investigating

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Published  May 27, 2026 6:24 PM CDT
Houston
FOX 26 Houston

The Brief

    • Houston police are on the scene after two people were shot on Wednesday afternoon, officials said. 
    • Officials said the shooting occurred near the intersection of Cardiff Road and Mooney Road just after 5:15 p.m.
    • Officials did not provide any information on the status of the victims. 

HOUSTON - Houston police are on the scene after two people were shot on Wednesday afternoon, officials said. 

What we know:

Officials said the shooting occurred near the intersection of Cardiff Road and Mooney Road just after 5:15 p.m.

Authorities said two people were shot. 

What we don't know:

Officials did not provide any information on the status of the victims. 

No suspect information has been released. 

The cause of the shooting is unknown. 

This is a breaking news story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the very latest. 

The Source: Houston Police Department

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