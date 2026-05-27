Houston shooting: 2 people shot on Cardiff Road, authorities investigating

The Brief Houston police are on the scene after two people were shot on Wednesday afternoon, officials said. Officials said the shooting occurred near the intersection of Cardiff Road and Mooney Road just after 5:15 p.m. Officials did not provide any information on the status of the victims.



Houston police are on the scene after two people were shot on Wednesday afternoon, officials said.

What we know:

Officials said the shooting occurred near the intersection of Cardiff Road and Mooney Road just after 5:15 p.m.

Authorities said two people were shot.

What we don't know:

Officials did not provide any information on the status of the victims.

No suspect information has been released.

The cause of the shooting is unknown.

This is a breaking news story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the very latest.