Houston shooting: 2 people shot on Cardiff Road, authorities investigating
HOUSTON - Houston police are on the scene after two people were shot on Wednesday afternoon, officials said.
What we know:
Officials said the shooting occurred near the intersection of Cardiff Road and Mooney Road just after 5:15 p.m.
Authorities said two people were shot.
What we don't know:
Officials did not provide any information on the status of the victims.
No suspect information has been released.
The cause of the shooting is unknown.
This is a breaking news story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the very latest.
The Source: Houston Police Department