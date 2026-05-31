Houston homicide detectives investigating suspicious death near downtown Houston

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The Brief Houston police are investigating after a man, believed to be homeless, was found dead Saturday night in the South Central area. Authorities noted signs of possible foul play and have identified one person of interest who will be interviewed. The victim's identity and official cause of death are currently unknown pending an evaluation by the medical examiner.



Houston police homicide detectives are investigating after a man, believed to be homeless, was found dead late Saturday night in the city's South Central area, authorities said.

What we know:

Officers responded to a call for an unresponsive man who was not breathing near the intersection of Chartres and Congress streets at about 11 p.m.

Houston Fire Department personnel also responded to the scene, where the man was pronounced dead.

Investigators contacted the Houston Police Department Homicide Division after noticing signs of possible foul play, according to officials.

Detectives have identified one person of interest who will be interviewed in connection with the death. Police noted that there is no ongoing threat to the public.

What we don't know:

The victim's identity, as well as the official cause and nature of death, are pending an evaluation by the local medical examiner's office.