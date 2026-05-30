Local Amber Alert issued for missing Dickinson 6-year-old

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The Brief Authorities are searching for a missing 6-year-old last seen Friday night in Dickinson. Kiara Hsieh was last seen in the 12300 block of 12th Street in Dickinson Friday evening. Authorities said she could be with 36-year-old James Ramirez.



Authorities are searching for a 6-year-old girl last seen in Dickinson.

What we know:

Kiara Hsieh was last seen around 6:30 p.m. Friday in the 12300 block of 12th Street in Dickinson, the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office said.

Hsieh is described as 4 feet, 8 inches tall and 60 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Hsieh was last seen with 36-year-old James Ramirez, constable deputies said. Ramirez is described as 5 feet, 5 inches tall and 138 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Authorities said the two could be traveling in a brown 2012 Ford Explorer with Texas license plate SVM5598.

Anyone that sees them or has information is asked to call 911 or call the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office at 281-376-3472.