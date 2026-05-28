Montgomery County constable deputy suspended for allegedly posting arrestee on social media

The Brief A Montgomery County Precinct 5 constable deputy has been suspended amid an investigation. The deputy allegedly posted information about a person who had been arrested on social media. Anyone looking to send or receive information on the investigation can contact the constable's office.



A constable deputy with Montgomery County Precinct 5 has been suspended after allegedly posting information about an arrestee on social media.

Montgomery County: Pct 5 constable deputy suspended

What we know:

The Precinct 5 Constable's Office says it is aware of allegations against one of its deputies.

According to them, the deputy shared pictures of a person who had been arrested and a picture of the person's driver's license on social media.

The deputy in question is said to have been suspended until the constable's office continues to investigate the allegations.

"The Precinct 5 Constable’s Office has strict policies regarding social media that prohibit any deputy from sharing images obtained while in the performance of their official duty," Chief Chad Walling said in a statement.

What we don't know:

No other information is available at this time.

What you can do:

Anyone looking to share or receive information about the investigation can contact the constable's office by doing one of the following:

Call 281-259-6493

Go to Constable5.org