Montgomery County constable deputy suspended for allegedly posting arrestee on social media
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas - A constable deputy with Montgomery County Precinct 5 has been suspended after allegedly posting information about an arrestee on social media.
Montgomery County: Pct 5 constable deputy suspended
What we know:
The Precinct 5 Constable's Office says it is aware of allegations against one of its deputies.
According to them, the deputy shared pictures of a person who had been arrested and a picture of the person's driver's license on social media.
The deputy in question is said to have been suspended until the constable's office continues to investigate the allegations.
"The Precinct 5 Constable’s Office has strict policies regarding social media that prohibit any deputy from sharing images obtained while in the performance of their official duty," Chief Chad Walling said in a statement.
What we don't know:
No other information is available at this time.
What you can do:
Anyone looking to share or receive information about the investigation can contact the constable's office by doing one of the following:
- Call 281-259-6493
- Go to Constable5.org
The Source: Chief Chad Walling, Montgomery County Precinct 5 Constable's Office