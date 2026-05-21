Houston man accused of bestiality involving family dog

The Brief A Houston man is facing charges following an incident that occurred in November 2025, according to court documents. Steven Swain, 56, is charged with bestiality and is currently not in jail. According to court documents, Swain is charged following an incident involving the family dog "Shipley" after Swain's wife caught the incident on surveillance cameras that she recently installed as contractor work was being done inside the home.



A Houston man is facing charges following an incident that occurred in November 2025, according to court documents.

Houston man accused of bestiality

Steven Swain, 56, is charged with bestiality and is currently not in jail.

What we know:

According to court documents, Swain is charged following an incident involving the family dog "Shipley" after Swain's wife caught the incident on surveillance cameras that she recently installed as contractor work was being done inside the home.

The court documents provided very graphic details about what happened between Swain and "Shipley." We are unable to disclose the details other than to say the incident involved "licking."

The court documents stated Swain's wife said she was 100% sure the person in the video was her husband and 100% sure the dog in the video was her dog "Shipley."

What you can do:

Shipley is not currently behind bars. If you've seen him, you're asked to contact authorities.