Texas dad says daughter was taken to Germany despite custody order
HOUSTON - A Texas father says he has spent years fighting to bring his young daughter home after her mother allegedly took the child to Germany despite a Walker County court granting him sole custody.
"I've followed the law": Father frustrated by lack of progress
What they're saying:
Thomas Angel says repeated appeals to the U.S. State Department and elected officials have produced few answers, leaving him fearful his daughter could remain overseas indefinitely.
The last time Thomas Angel saw his 4-year-old daughter, Polly, was December 19, 2025 during a teleconference from Germany.
Two years ago, he says his ex-wife took their daughter to Germany, even though he was granted sole custody in Walker County.
The U.S. State Department is the agency tasked with helping parents who've had their children taken to other countries by non-custodial parents.
Angel says he's spent years in an intense legal battle to get his daughter back to no avail.
He says the inaction on the part of the State Department led him to file an OIG complaint, which appears to be ongoing.
Angel has requested help from U.S. Representative Pete Sessions and U.S. Senator Ted Cruz, but has yet to hear back
"I've followed the letter of the law, and nothing is being done," Angel said.
His biggest fear?
"That she's not going to be returned, and she'll be forgotten," he said.
The Source: Thomas Angel