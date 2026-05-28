Houston’s Historic Third Ward trail gets major makeover ahead of FIFA World Cup 2026

The Brief Leadership Houston and community partners are transforming a section of the Columbia Tap Trail in the historic Third Ward. The project adds vibrant new murals by local artists, fresh landscaping, and crucial safety upgrades to the area. The revitalized trail aims to celebrate local history while sprucing up the city ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.



A historic stretch of Houston’s Third Ward is getting a major facelift just in time for the global spotlight. Members of Leadership Houston have teamed up with community partners to transform a vital section of the Columbia Tap Trail.

Transforming the Columbia Tap Trail

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The revitalization project brings new public art from local muralists, critical safety upgrades, and fresh landscaping to the area. It is all part of a concerted effort to celebrate local history and spruce up the city before massive crowds arrive for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The project features three distinct murals by local and recognized artists, each focusing on a specific theme:

PinkLoMein (Ashley Price): Focusing on the history of the Columbia Tap Trail. Donkeeboy (Alex Roman, Jr.): Representing Houston’s broader cultural identity. Drea the Artist (Drea Powell): Highlighting the history and legacy of Houston’s Third Ward.

Local Artists React to Global Audience

What they're saying:

FOX 26 spoke with muralist Drea Powell about what it feels like knowing her work will be seen by international visitors traveling from countries all around the world for the World Cup.

"Art brings people together," Powell said. "You know, whether it's a different language, a different setting, no matter where you're from—you see color, you see people, you see trees, you see nature. That is the common denominator."

Powell emphasized that public art serves as its own universal language.

"Somebody that has no idea who I am, we don't have the same backgrounds, same interests—they can look at this and say, 'Oh, I love this, I love that.' You know, so art is super powerful. And I'm excited again to empower culture and bring people together."

Additional Upgrades Along the Trail

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Beyond the vibrant new murals, several structural and safety improvements were made to the trail to accommodate the expected influx of pedestrians and cyclists:

Public Safety Enhancements: Painted bollards and new reflective elements were installed to increase visibility.

Natural Seating: Five large boulders were integrated into the landscape to serve as durable, natural seating for trail-goers.

Community Beautification: The group leading the change held a dedicated community workday focused entirely on heavy landscaping and debris removal.