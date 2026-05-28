Two bakeries burglarized by masked men on same night in Houston

The Brief Two Houston bakeries were burglarized the same night by masked men. The Bearded Baker and Michael's Cookie Jar were both targeted. Houston police are currently investigating both break-ins as separate cases. Right now, the Bearded Baker owner is undergoing cancer treatment and the community is stepping up to help.



Houston police say two local bakeries were burglarized on the same night last week by three masked men, and both break-ins were caught on camera.

What they're saying:

According to investigators, Michael’s Cookie Jar along Weslayan Place and The Bearded Baker on West 11th Street were targeted during the early morning hours of May 21.

At The Bearded Baker in the Heights, police say three masked men broke into the bakery through a glass window, which is now boarded up.

"They basically trashed the front area and the office looking for something, assuming money," said Elaine Shaffer, The Bearded Baker manager. "All they took was a speaker and peanut butter."

The burglary happened during an already difficult time for owner Allan Hursig, who was diagnosed with colon cancer last month and had just started chemotherapy the day before the break-in.

The community has stepped up to support the bakery during the owner’s cancer treatment and recovery.

"People have heard about the break-in. A lot of people know Allan. He's been in the Heights community for years. The community has been really supportive," said Shaffer. "We've sold out of cookies every day since that day. The community has been incredible."

Houston police say the same morning, three masked men also targeted Michael’s Cookie Jar.

The owner shared surveillance video from the burglary and said the suspects got away with some cash.

Right now, investigators are treating the break-ins as separate cases while they work to determine whether the cases are connected.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is urged to contact Houston police.