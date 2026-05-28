Galveston roller coaster stuck: Authorities on scene rescuing passengers stuck on Iron Shark

Galveston authorities are on the scene working to rescue several people who are stuck on a roller coaster.

Iron Shark Roller Coaster gets stuck in Galveston, rescue underway

What we know:

According to Galveston police, officials were called around 5:35 p.m. where the Iron Shark roller coaster got stuck.

Officials said eight people were on the coaster when it got stuck.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Photo of the passengers on the rollercoaster (Source: I45NOW)

Firefighters are using a tower truck to get the roller coaster riders down.

As of 8:20 p.m., five riders have been safely removed from the ride and being taken down a ladder by firefighters. Three riders remain on the rollercoaster.

Authorities said each person is being placed in a safety harness to get them down safely.

What we don't know:

It's unclear at this time what caused the roller coaster to get stuck.

What they're saying:

Statement from Pleasure Pier COO

"The ride experienced a malfunction at its initial ascent. However, as designed, it immediately stopped to keep everyone safe. Our focus immediately shifted to the safety of our guests. Therefore, we contacted the Fire Department to assist, ensuring all guests were safely removed from the ride. A thorough inspection of the ride will take place before it is placed back in service," said Terry Turney, COO of Pleasure Pier.

Dig deeper:

What is the Iron Shark roller coaster?

According to the Pleasure Pier website, where the roller coaster is located, "The Iron Shark will attack when least expected with its 100-foot vertical lift and beyond-vertical drop. Tracking at 52 miles per hour, the vehicles will glide the 1,246-foot coaster track which includes a diving loop, a greater than vertical drop and four full inversions."