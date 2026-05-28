Houston weather: Warm temperatures on the way for Friday

The Brief Brighter, hotter finish to the work week Steamy weekend with limited rain Storms return next week



Warm temperatures are on the way for the Houston area to finish out the week.

Houston weather: Hot finish to the week ahead for the area

ENJOY THE SUNSHINE AS TEMPERATURES CLIMB

Southeast Texas is drying out with more sunshine and highs climbing close to 90. Rain chances stay low, but the combination of sun and humidity will make it feel hotter during the afternoon. Air Quality Alert for slightly higher ozone levels has also been extended through Friday evening.

Image 1 of 2 ▼

WEEKEND HEAT STARTS TO BUILD

The warming trend continues Friday and into the weekend with highs in the low 90s. Humidity also stays high, so expect a more summer-like feel with warm mornings, steamy afternoons, and only limited rain chances. Temperatures combined with humidity will have it feeling closer to 100 outside. So take it easy if you have to work in the heat.

RAIN CHANCES COME BACK INTO THE FORECAST

A more unsettled pattern could return late Sunday into next week as moisture increases and weak disturbances move across the area. It does not look like a washout right now, but scattered showers and thunderstorms may become more common again Monday and Tuesday.