Humble shooting: Man found dead at apartment, teen believed to be involved

The Brief A man in his 20s was found dead with a gunshot wound Thursday night at an apartment complex on Woodland Hills Drive in Humble. Witnesses reported hearing a man and woman arguing before gunshots rang out, and a dark-colored vehicle fled the scene. A 17-year-old female, who was in a dating relationship with the victim, returned to the scene in a dark vehicle and said she was there at the time of the shooting.



A man was found dead, and a teenage girl was arrested after Harris County sheriff's deputies were called about a shooting in Humble.

Deadly shooting at Humble apartment complex

What we know:

Harris County Sheriff's Office Sergeant Pinkins reports deputies were called to an apartment complex on Woodland Hills Drive. Upon arrival, emergency responders saw a Black male unresponsive with a gunshot wound. EMS personnel pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Woodland Hills shooting (Courtesy of OnScene TV Houston)

Witnesses told investigators they heard a male and a female arguing shortly before hearing gunshots. They then saw a dark vehicle leaving from the location.

While deputies were actively working the crime scene, a 17-year-old female returned in a dark vehicle. She said she was present when the victim was shot.

Sgt. Pinkins says they believe the teen was involved in the shooting.

Authorities confirmed that the male and female were in a "dating relationship" but neither lived at the apartment complex where the incident occurred.

What we don't know:

Investigators are working to determine what was the motive behind the shooting. It is currently unknown how many shots were fired during the altercation.

The weapon used in the shooting has not yet been recovered.