Houston weather: Midday storms Wednesday, warm and steamy weekend

The Brief A few midday storms could return Hot, steamy weather on the way Rain chances return next week



Widespread rain sticks around for Wednesday morning, but it does not appear we have to worry about any significant flooding.

A few more downpours may pop up today

Morning storms have moved out, but a few more showers or storms could still develop around midday into the early afternoon. Any storms that pop up could briefly produce heavy rain and lightning before rain chances fade later today.

Heat builds back in late week

Less active weather is expected for the rest of the week as rain chances drop and temperatures climb. Highs return to the upper 80s and low 90s, with rising humidity making it feel hot and steamy heading into the weekend. Heat index values could hit 100.

Another unsettled stretch is possible

Rain chances may increase again late this weekend into early next week as a weak front approaches the area. It does not look like a washout right now, but scattered showers and storms could return to the forecast.