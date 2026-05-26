Houston weather: Strong storms possible overnight, FOX 26 Storm Alert in effect

The Brief Watching Storms West on Tuesday night FOX 26 Storm Alert Wednesday morning Hot weather returns late week



WATCHING STORMS TO THE WEST ON TUESDAY NIGHT

The next big round of heavy rain and strong storms is building to our west. Some of you could get hit overnight. Models are indicating that the heavy rain and storms could reach College Station around 1 a.m. and push into Houston around 3 to 4 a.m. Main threats would be a few flooded streets and wind gusts from 40 to 60 miles per hour.

HEAVY RAIN THREAT EARLY WEDNESDAY

A FOX 26 Storm Alert is in place for Wednesday morning as another round of storms moves into the area. The main window for heavy rain looks to be after midnight Tuesday through Wednesday morning, with widespread totals around one to three inches and isolated spots possibly picking up four to five inches.

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HEAT BUILDS BACK IN BY FRIDAY

Rain chances should gradually ease later in the week, allowing hotter weather to return. Highs climb back into the low 90s by Friday and the weekend, with muggy conditions making it feel even warmer.