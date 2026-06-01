The Brief Boosie Badazz is charged with felony aggravated assault in Harris County and a warrant has been issued for his arrest. He is accused of hitting a security guard in the head with a glass hookah base at a downtown Houston nightclub. Court records state the security guard had to get eight staples in his head.



Louisiana rapper Boosie Badazz is facing charges in Harris County after allegedly assaulting a security guard with a hookah at a nightclub in downtown Houston.

Assault charges filed against rapper Boosie

Boosie, whose real name is Torrence Ivy Hatch Jr., is charged with felony aggravated assault after using the glass base of a hookah to hit a man in the back of his head. He has not been arrested and is expected to appear in Harris County court Monday morning at 9 a.m.

According to court records, this incident allegedly happened as a Houston nightclub on Main Street was closing for the night on May 24 during the Memorial Holiday weekend.

Police claim it all began after a security guard refused to allow a female to use the restroom as the club was closing at 2 a.m. Investigators say as the woman was being escorted out by the security guard, she dropped her belongings. As the guard bent down to pick them up, he claims he was hit in the head from behind by a glass bottle.

The security guard told police he saw blood running down his face and saw Boosie allegedly holding a broken glass hookah base in his hand.

Court records state the security guard had to get eight staples in his head.

A warrant was issued for the arrest of Boosie Badazz. FOX 26 is reaching out to Bossie's legal counsel for a comment.