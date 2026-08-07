Person of interest sought in SE Houston teen shooting; another teen arrested

The Brief A 16-year-old was shot to death in early May near Beltway 8 and Monroe Road. Another teen who was found shot was later identified as a suspect. Officials shared a photo of a person of interest they're looking to speak with.



A 16-year-old has been arrested for another 16-year-old's shooting death in southeast Houston.

Police are now looking to question a person of interest.

Houston South Belt shooting

The backstory:

The shooting happened on May 7. Police were called just before 4 p.m. to Blackhawk Ridge Lane, near Beltway 8 and Monroe Road.

According to authorities, 16-year-old Jadiel Rodriguez was found at the scene with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Another male was taken to the hospital.

What we know:

Houston Police shared on Friday that the person who was hospitalized, another 16-year-old boy, was charged in connection to the shooting.

Police say an investigation led to the teen being identified as a suspect, and the boy turned himself in on Wednesday. He is said to be charged with aggravated robbery.

Police are not identifying the suspect.

Person of Interest, only known as "Junior" (Photo courtesy of Houston Police)

Police did share a photo of a person of interest that investigators are looking to speak to. The person is only known to officials as "Junior."

What we don't know:

No other details about the shooting are available at this time.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about the person of interest or this case can call one of the following agencies:

HPD Homicide Division: 713-308-3600

Crime Stoppers: 713-222-TIPS (8477)