Houston shooting: Authorities investigating deadly shooting on Blackhawk Ridge Lane

The Brief Houston police are on the scene following a deadly shooting in southeast Houston, officials said. According to authorities, the shooting occurred on Blackhawk Ridge Lane, near Monroe Road. Officials said one man has been pronounced dead on the scene.



Houston police are on the scene following a deadly shooting in southeast Houston, officials said.

What we know:

According to authorities, the shooting occurred on Blackhawk Ridge Lane, near Monroe Road.

Officials said one man has been pronounced dead on the scene.

Another person was also taken to the hospital.

What we don't know:

The victim's name has not been released.

The motive behind the shooting is unknown.