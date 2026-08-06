Houston weather: Daily rain chances to continue

The Brief A pattern change bringing more Gulf moisture Daily showers and a few thunderstorms NOAA August Hurricane Season Update



Our rain chances may have a slight impact on your plans between now and the new week.

Gulf moisture returns

Deeper Gulf moisture moved back into Southeast Texas, increasing humidity and helping fuel more clouds and afternoon rain chances.

Temperatures remain in the 90s, with heat index values between 100-105.

Daily storms continue

Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms are possible each day, especially during the afternoon and early evening.

Rain coverage will vary, but any storm could produce a brief heavy downpour and frequent lightning.

NOAA hurricane season update

NOAA released the August 2026 hurricane season outlook update, lowering the range of named storms, hurricanes and major hurricanes expected through the remainder of this season. The main reason is a strong El Niño pattern developing, which will limit tropical storms and hurricanes in the Atlantic basin.

No tropical development is expected at this time, but we’re watching two tropical waves.

One wave is near Florida and another near the west coast of Africa—but neither poses an immediate threat to Southeast Texas. The Florida wave might give us a slight increase in rain by Sunday and back to school time for some on Monday.