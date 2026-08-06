Galveston seafood warehouse fire raises questions about impact on local seafood industry

The Brief A large fire destroyed the Texas Gulf Seafood warehouse on Galveston's Pier 7, but no injuries were reported. Local seafood businesses say customers shouldn't expect widespread shortages, though some companies could experience disruptions. H-E-B says the fire will not impact its stores because it does not have a direct relationship with Texas Gulf Seafood.



A large fire at a Galveston seafood warehouse is raising questions about whether the damage could affect restaurants, seafood markets and other businesses across the region.

Fire destroys Texas Gulf Seafood warehouse

The backstory:

The fire broke out around 8:40 p.m. Wednesday at Texas Gulf Seafood near 7th Street and Wharf Road on Pier 7.

According to the Galveston Fire Department, firefighters arrived to find the warehouse fully engulfed in flames.

Crews safely rescued three people and one dog from the building. No injuries were reported.

Firefighters from multiple agencies across Galveston County, along with assistance from the Port of Houston, spent hours battling the blaze before it was contained early Thursday morning.

Officials say residents may continue to see smoke throughout the day as the building continues to smolder while crews monitor hot spots.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Property owner waiting for answers

Dig deeper:

Harbor Properties, which owns the warehouse, told FOX 26 that Texas Gulf Seafood has leased the building for many years.

The company identified Andy Huynh as the owner of Texas Gulf Seafood and described him and his family as longtime tenants.

Harbor Properties said it is still waiting to hear from Huynh to learn more about what may have caused the fire, the extent of the damage, and what the company's next steps will be.

At this time, neither Harbor Properties nor Texas Gulf Seafood has released an estimate of the building damage or the value of any seafood inventory that may have been lost.

Could the fire impact seafood supplies?

Local perspective:

The fire has prompted questions about whether restaurants and grocery stores could see disruptions in seafood deliveries.

Nicholas Gutierrez, manager of Katie's Seafood Market in Galveston, told FOX 26 he does not expect customers to notice significant impacts for his business. He said Katie's purchases seafood from multiple suppliers and also sources products directly from local fishing boats, helping diversify its supply chain.

However, he noted that businesses relying heavily on Texas Gulf Seafood as a primary supplier could experience disruptions while the company recovers, including markets and stores more inland.

H-E-B says customers won't see an impact

FOX 26 also reached out to H-E-B to determine whether the fire could affect seafood availability in its stores after reports they were a customer.

The company said:

Texas Restaurant Association monitoring situation

Big picture view:

FOX 26 also contacted the Texas Restaurant Association about the potential impact on restaurants.

The association said:

Investigation continues

What's next:

Officials have not released a cause of the fire, and it remains unclear how much seafood inventory was inside the warehouse or the total financial impact of the loss.

As the investigation continues, Harbor Properties says it is waiting for additional information from Texas Gulf Seafood regarding the company's recovery plans and the future of the Pier 7 warehouse.