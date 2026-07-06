Daniel Wong asks court to confirm he is still interim Fort Bend County judge

The Brief Interim Fort Bend County Judge Daniel Wong filed a lawsuit Monday against County Attorney Bridgette Smith-Lawson. He claims she exceeded her authority by declaring his appointment has ended. He is asking the judge to confirm that he still holds his appointed post.



Interim Fort Bend County Judge Daniel Wong is asking a court to reaffirm that he still legally holds his appointed post as the county's chief executive amid a dispute over whether he can remain in the position.

He filed a lawsuit against Fort Bend County Attorney Bridgette Smith-Lawson on Monday claiming she exceeded her authority by declaring his appointment had ended and directing county officials to treat the office as vacant.

The suit states, "…Plaintiff seeks declarations confirming that the district court's appointment remains legally effective, that the Texas Constitution independently requires the continuity of lawful government until a successor is duly qualified, and that the County Attorney acted without legal authority in attempting to terminate Judge Wong’s service in office and interfere with the orderly operation of Fort Bend County government."

Why was Wong appointed?

The backstory:

A judge suspended elected Fort Bend County Judge KP George from office as the result of a civil suit filed by a county resident. The woman claimed her First Amendment rights were infringed upon when George asked for her to be removed from Commissioners Court after she spoke critically of him.

The judge also appointed Wong—the Republican candidate for county judge in the upcoming November election– to the position.

Efforts to remove Wong from office

The other side:

The civil lawsuit was recently dropped and non-suited by the plaintiff as George remains wrapped up in a separate legal issue.

Smith-Lawson, an elected Democrat, subsequently issued an official notice declaring that because the underlying lawsuit had been dismissed, Wong’s temporary authority was instantly terminated.

Commissioner Dexter McCoy, who is the Democratic candidate for county judge in November, urged Wong to vacate the position.