Fort Bend County Judge KP George suspended from office

article

The Brief KP George has been suspended from his role as Fort Bend County judge. Daniel Wong was appointed to fill the position. George was convicted of money laundering charges in March, but his removal stems from a separate civil suit.



Fort Bend County Judge KP George has been suspended from office.

The judge's decision on Friday stems from a civil suit filed by a county resident.

The judge also appointed Daniel Wong to fill the county judge role. Wong is the Republican candidate for county judge in the upcoming election in November.

Suspension stems from civil suit

The backstory:

The judge suspended George on Friday during a hearing related to a civil suit over an incident during commissioner's court.

The civil suit was filed by a Fort Bend County resident claiming that her First Amendment rights were infringed upon when George asked for her to be removed from commissioners court after she spoke critically of him.

A trial date has not yet been set for the civil suit.

Judge KP George found guilty

The suspension is not related to a separate legal issue George faces.

A Fort Bend County jury found George guilty on two charges of money laundering in March.

He is still awaiting sentencing and faces up to 10 years in prison. He has elected to have a judge to determine his sentence.

The punishment phase is expected to begin in June, and he remains out on bond in the meantime.