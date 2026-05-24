Texas 18th Congressional District: Al Green and Christian Menefee make final runoff push

The Brief Congressman Al Green and Harris County Attorney Christian Menefee are making final campaign stops before Tuesday's Democratic runoff election. Green says his experience and seniority in Congress help him deliver results for the district. Menefee argues voters are ready for a new generation of leadership and says Congress needs lawmakers focused on producing results.



With Election Day just days away, Congressman Al Green and Harris County Attorney Christian Menefee are making their final appeals to voters in the Democratic runoff election for Texas' 18th Congressional District.

The race has drawn attention across Houston and beyond after recent redistricting changes placed two prominent Democratic leaders on a collision course in the newly configured district.

Both candidates spent the final stretch of the campaign highlighting different visions for the future of the district.

Green points to experience:

Speaking to supporters earlier this week, Green repeatedly described himself as a "faithful fighter who finishes," pointing to his decades of service in Congress and his record of advocating for the district.

Green also framed the race as part of a broader national political battle, arguing his reelection would send a message to opponents who would like to see him leave Congress.

The longtime congressman highlighted his seniority and relationships in Washington, saying they help him deliver resources and results for communities across Houston, Harris County and Fort Bend County.

Green told supporters he chose to remain in Congress rather than pursue other political opportunities because he wanted to continue fighting for the people he represents.

WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 02: Rep. Christian Menefee (D-TX) is sworn in to the Congressional Black Caucus at the U.S. Capitol on February 02, 2026 in Washington, DC. Menefee's election victory puts House Democrats at 214 seats to Republicans' 218, na Expand

Menefee argues for change:

Meanwhile, Menefee spent Saturday campaigning at Hunters Glen Park in Missouri City, where he emphasized what he called the need to move the district forward.

"What I've been trying to make sure folks know is I'm looking to take this district into the future," Menefee said.

The Harris County Attorney said voters are focused on issues such as affordable housing, health care access and economic opportunity.

Menefee also pushed back on Green's argument that seniority alone is enough to be effective in Congress.

"The seniority can be a very important tool when it actually yields results," Menefee said.

He argued Congress has become increasingly ineffective and said he would focus on producing results from day one if elected.

Menefee pointed to his tenure as Harris County Attorney, where he said he fought to protect voting rights, environmental protections and health care programs.

Affordability is a key issue:

Both candidates have discussed affordability and economic concerns during the campaign.

Menefee said rising costs remain one of the biggest concerns he hears from voters and called for policies including raising the minimum wage, expanding access to health care and increasing support for working families.

He also highlighted a proposal to increase Pell Grant funding to help make higher education more affordable.

The runoff comes as voters continue to express concerns about grocery prices, housing costs and the overall cost of living.

What's next:

Polls will open Tuesday for the Democratic runoff election.

The winner will become the Democratic nominee for Texas' 18th Congressional District and advance to the general election.

Both campaigns are expected to spend the final days before Election Day focused heavily on voter turnout efforts.