$3.7M worth of cocaine seized from cucumber truck at Texas border, according to CBP

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The Brief Border patrol officers seized over $3.7 million worth of suspected cocaine hidden inside a commercial tractor-trailer carrying cucumbers at the Hidalgo Port of Entry. Homeland Security Investigations has launched a criminal probe into the shipment after officers discovered 112 packages of the drug during a secondary inspection. Authorities have not yet released the identity of the driver or announced any official arrests in connection with the smuggling attempt.



U.S. Customs and Border Protection announced that officers seized more than $3.7 million worth of suspected cocaine, hidden inside a commercial tractor-trailer carrying a shipment of cucumbers in South Texas last Wednesday.

Over $3.7M in cocaine found

What we know:

The seizure occurred June 24 after officers referred the truck to a secondary inspection at the Hidalgo Port of Entry. According to CBP, a canine inspection alerted officers to the trailer, and a nonintrusive imaging scan revealed anomalies.

During a physical inspection, officers found 112 packages containing about 126.5 kilograms (278.9 pounds) of suspected cocaine concealed inside the trailer. CBP estimated the street value of the drugs at $3,723,654. Officers seized the suspected cocaine, the tractor and the trailer. Homeland Security Investigations has opened a criminal investigation.

Arrest details remain unreleased

What they're saying:

"The threat of illicit narcotics is constant, but so is our vigilance," Hidalgo Port Director Carlos Rodriguez said in a statement. "This interception is a powerful reminder that our CBP officers are on duty 24/7, employing every resource to detect and deter those who attempt to exploit our borders."

Authorities did not release the identity of the driver or announce any arrests in the statement.